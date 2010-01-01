Lawn Aerating is the process of poking holes in your lawn to allow your lawn and soil to breath. Our aeration process pokes holes/cores in the form of a ‘plug’ about 2” deep and 6” apart. The ‘plugs’ are left on top of the yard and will break up over a couple weeks. The plugs will provide good nutrients to your lawn.

The holes allow for water, oxygen and nutrients better access to the soil so your grass can grow strong and healthy.

Benefits to Aerating:

Your yard will become compacted over time. Aeration helps loosen up the soil to reduce the compaction, give the existing roots an opportunity to spread out and strengthen, and allows better rainwater drainage.

Ultimately your lawn will be healthier and thicker, which reduces weeds.





Timing:

Early FALL is the best time to aerate a lawn. It is best to hit in early to mid-September before the leaves fall and before the grass starts to go dormant for the fall.

*In our opinion Spring is NOT the best time for most cases. In the spring opening the lawn allows for unwanted weed seeds to find a home. There are some cases where spring aeration is necessary.





Overseeding:

We do offer Overseeding when Aerating.

Overseeding – is the process of simply spreading quality grass seeds after the lawn has been aerated. In early fall, new seed will have a great start to life before going dormant in the winter. Overseeding without aeration is an option, but without the core aeration the new seed will runoff with rain and often pool to low spots in a yard.





Fertilizing: We can Fertilize after aeration also.

Each lawn is different and has different needs. Sometimes just aeration is necessary when a lawn is already thick and healthy. The Aeration will add benefit to even healthy lush lawns.

-Overseeding is necessary when a lawn needs to be thickened up.

-Fertilization can be done with Aeration but we typically recommend waiting till late Oct early Nov for a winter fertilizer step. Typically done after the leaves have fallen and cleaned up.





Please contact us for a custom quote and plan. We will assess your lawn and make recommendations on which is best for you.