Green Up Your Space
Let us turn your lawn into a lush oasis!
We focus in the Des Moines Iowa metro area.
(877) 9TD-TURF (877) 983-8873
We stay in constant communication with our customers until the job is done. To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line.
(877) 9TD-TURF (877) 983-8873
Mon
08:00 am – 08:00 pm
Tue
08:00 am – 08:00 pm
Wed
08:00 am – 08:00 pm
Thu
08:00 am – 08:00 pm
Fri
08:00 am – 03:00 pm
Sat
12:00 pm – 05:00 pm
Sun
12:00 pm – 05:00 pm
Closed Major Holidays
We are from the Des Moines area and love our city. Our team consists of trained and experienced professionals who are passionate about providing exceptional lawn service. We are dedicated to delivering personalized and attentive service to each of our clients.
Eagle Scout.
Veteran managed.
We use top-of-the-line equipment to ensure the highest quality results. Our mowers, trimmers, and other tools are regularly maintained and updated to keep them in optimal condition.
We believe in taking a sustainable approach to lawn care. That's why we use eco-friendly products and methods whenever possible, without sacrificing quality.
We offer lawn mowing, trimming, edging, and grass cleanup as a basic service.
Additional services: Fertilizer, pesticide/weed control, Aeration, Fall/Spring cleanup, and basic landscaping.
We offer both one-time and recurring services, depending on your needs. If you are taking a vacation, family emergency, or health change and just need a quick mowing. Or if you want a scheduled service. Give us a call.
Lawn Aerating is the process of poking holes in your lawn to allow your lawn and soil to breath. Our aeration process pokes holes/cores in the form of a ‘plug’ about 2” deep and 6” apart. The ‘plugs’ are left on top of the yard and will break up over a couple weeks. The plugs will provide good nutrients to your lawn.
The holes allow for water, oxygen and nutrients better access to the soil so your grass can grow strong and healthy.
Benefits to Aerating:
Your yard will become compacted over time. Aeration helps loosen up the soil to reduce the compaction, give the existing roots an opportunity to spread out and strengthen, and allows better rainwater drainage.
Ultimately your lawn will be healthier and thicker, which reduces weeds.
Timing:
Early FALL is the best time to aerate a lawn. It is best to hit in early to mid-September before the leaves fall and before the grass starts to go dormant for the fall.
*In our opinion Spring is NOT the best time for most cases. In the spring opening the lawn allows for unwanted weed seeds to find a home. There are some cases where spring aeration is necessary.
Overseeding:
We do offer Overseeding when Aerating.
Overseeding – is the process of simply spreading quality grass seeds after the lawn has been aerated. In early fall, new seed will have a great start to life before going dormant in the winter. Overseeding without aeration is an option, but without the core aeration the new seed will runoff with rain and often pool to low spots in a yard.
Fertilizing: We can Fertilize after aeration also.
Each lawn is different and has different needs. Sometimes just aeration is necessary when a lawn is already thick and healthy. The Aeration will add benefit to even healthy lush lawns.
-Overseeding is necessary when a lawn needs to be thickened up.
-Fertilization can be done with Aeration but we typically recommend waiting till late Oct early Nov for a winter fertilizer step. Typically done after the leaves have fallen and cleaned up.
Please contact us for a custom quote and plan. We will assess your lawn and make recommendations on which is best for you.
1. If you plan to overseed (or have us overseed), please Mow before we aerate. Why? New seed need an opportunity to germinate and root. Mowing over new seed can disrupt the rooting process and hurt the new seed with all the air circulation from the mower.
When can I mow? 10-14 days after the seed has been spread and watered.
2. MARK OBSTACLES! We will also look for sprinkler heads, rocks, services, but we appreciate your knowledge of any drain heads, roots, or control boxes that may be buried or covered.
3. It is up to the home owner to call 811 if they choose. Not all location services will properly locate and mark fiber optic cable. Local ISP (Internet service providers) are notorious for not burying fiber, coax, or lines very deep. All the main utilities follow 12" deep bury practices, but too often the internet providers do not. We will avoid areas that may have internet/phone lines.
4. Let us know the last time any fertilizer or 'cides have been applied. Knowing the type and dates is helpful in deciding if overseed is valuable or should wait.
1. WATER! It is always good to give your lawn a drink after aeration. If you have an irrigation system, the normal cycle is great. If you do not then run some sprinklers for an hour per area.
2. If we (or you) overseed - water! Overseeding will do best if you water daily for 2 weeks.
3. If we (or you) overseed DO NOT MOW for 10-14 days after the seed has been put down. Give that new grass seed an opportunity to germinate and root. Mowing produces a lot of air circulation under the mower. Let those new seedlings have an opportunity to root in the soil.
Most 'step' programs recommend a 4th step around Sept 1. A NPK of 20-0-8.
We will aerate mid Sept to mid Oct. Let us know if you did fertilize so we can provide a plan on seeding.
It is NOT recommended to use Starter Fertilizer for an established lawn. It would be good for a new lawn and is for new seed, but Starter Fertilizer can burn out established lawns so only use a low N value if you do need to fertilize when we aerate.
The last step in the program is often late Oct using a Winterizer fertilizer.
Typically NO. Those cores have a lot of good nutrition and will break down and fill back into your lawn. They break down over a week or so.
In some cases the cores may be a lot of hard CLAY. if we clean these up we would recommend spreading some loose top soil or compost brand to help loosen up the claysoil. If the soil is exceptionally heavy clay then we will recommend this.
